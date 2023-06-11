Dist level Yuva Utsav organised

ITANAGAR, 10 Jun: Two hundred members of various youth clubs associated with the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), besides NYV volunteers, students and staffers of various schools, participated in a district-level Yuva Utsav (youth festival) organised at the DK Convention Hall here by the NYK Itanagar on Saturday.

“The event was aimed at empowering and motivating the young minds towards active participation in nation-building activities,” the NYK informed in a release.

Addressing the gathering, Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung, who along with other dignitaries attended the programme, encouraged the youths to “cultivate a sense of patriotism and take immense pride in India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.”

“The Yuva Utsav provided an excellent platform for the youths to showcase their talents and engage in various activities that promote leadership, social responsibility, and teamwork,” the NYK said, adding that “the event included cultural performances, competitions, and interactive sessions that aimed to foster creativity, instill confidence, and enhance the overall development of the participants.”

Among others, Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi, APSACS Deputy Director Tassar Pali, APSACS Assistant Director Koj Tara, Kopi Ratan from the ICR district tobacco control cell (DTCC), and DTCC social media mobiliser Alisha attended the event.