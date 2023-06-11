Varsity honours GHSS teachers

ITANAGAR, 10 Jun: CT University (CTU) here presented ‘Excellence Awards’ to the top 20 government higher secondary school (GHSS) teachers of the state during its ARPUN 2.0 event, organised here on Saturday to recognise and honour the outstanding contributions of teachers.

Eighty students from various parts of the state who excelled in the GHSS exams were also presented with ‘Shining Star Awards’.

Speaking on the occasion, state BJP vice president Nani Lajie congratulated all the awardees, and said that “their dedication and success will serve as an inspiration for future generation.”

He commended the university authorities for “initiating steps to recognise and celebrate the achievements of individuals who have played a pivotal role in shaping the education sector in the state.”

CTU pro-chancellor Dr Manbir Singh said: “We are extremely proud to have organised ARPUN 2.0, an event that honours excellence in Arunachal Pradesh education sector.”

He expressed happiness over the participation of teachers and students from 30 schools.