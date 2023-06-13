DC felicitates HDMT football tourney champions

YUPIA, 12 Jun: Papum Pare DC Cheechung Chukhu in a function here on Monday felicitated the district’s football team, which won the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT).

The U-16 Papum Pare boys’ football team defeated East Kameng 1-0 in the final match to lift the HDMT.

Rose Gida of Papum Pare was adjudged the best player of the tournament.

Interacting with the players, the DC advised them to be disciplined in all spheres of life.

“Along with sports, academic discipline should be imbibed by all the youths to be successful in life,” the DC said.

ADC Tabang Bodung, team coach Kipa Bharat, manager Nabam Abu and District Sports Officer Tarak Dotang also spoke.

The DC presented mementoes and certificates of appreciation to the players, the coach and the manager. (DIPRO)