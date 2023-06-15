RGU conducts series of Janbhagidari activities

RONO HILLS, 14 Jun: A series of Janbhagidari activities organized by the education department of the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) to commemorate India’s G20 presidency, concluded here on Wednesday.

The three days Janbhagidari activities include use of low cost teaching-learning material, Rangoli and poster making competitions and a webinar on artificial intelligence in education.

In poster making competition, Nanil Komde, Sudakshana Dutta and Monika Sharma got 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively.

Monica Sharma and Mumtak Ering jointly won 1st position, Yanki Pertin secured 2nd position and Nau Richo and Mini Meto jointly got 3rd position in Rangoli making competition on G20 theme.

A cash prize of Rs 1000, Rs 700 and Rs 500 were awarded along with certificates to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd position holders respectively in the competitions.

Registrar Dr. N T Rikam motivated all the participants and gave away prizes to winners.

Attending the concluding day of the event, RGU VC prof. Saket Kushwaha congratulated the department of education for conducting series of Janbhagidari activities very successfully at a very short period of time. Prof. Kushwaha also highlighted the importance of organizing such Janbhagidari activities by teacher education institutes.

During the programme, head of department of education and educational technology and director of centre for digital learning resources and training (CDLTR) prof. Madhusudan J. V spoke on “how artificial intelligence is going to impact the future of education and its judicious use will make it more beneficial for teachers and learners.”