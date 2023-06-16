Dr Kesang Wangdi elected as IMA-AP president

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 15 Jun: ENT specialist Dr Kesang Wangdi and TRIHMS PMR Department Assistant Professor Dr Minggam Pertin have been elected as the president and the honorary secretary of the Indian Medical Association, Arunachal Pradesh (IMA-AP), respectively.

The change of guards was made during a general body meeting convened on 11 June.

Outgoing president Dr Lobsang Tsetim and outgoing honorary secretary Dr Jego Ori will hand over the charges to the new incumbents on the occasion of Doctors’ Day.

“To help the government in formulating major health policies, our major focus is on the drug menace and comprehensive drug policy formulation, which we have already submitted to the government,” said Dr Wangdi.

He added that the IMA-AP would help the government in rationalising medical human resource distribution across the state, with more focus on rural health, and in providing high-tech training by organising workshops, CMEs, etc, for doctors.

Dr Pertin informed that “reaching the outreached is one of the key objectives of the IMA-AP.” He added that the IMA-AP needs to establish branches in various districts for effective functioning.

“At the same time, we give emphasis on the unity and welfare of the whole doctor fraternity and provide maximum service to the public in general,” Dr Pertin added.