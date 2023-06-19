Radha Bangsia selected to represent India in Taekwondo event at Asian Games

ITANAGAR, 18 Jun: Radha Bangsia of Arunachal Pradesh has been selected to represent India in Taekwondo event at the 19th Asian Games, to be held in China’s Hangzhou city in September this year.

She got selected for the Games after defeating her opponent, who was a former cadet Asian Championship 5th position holder from Maharashtra, and grabbed the first position with a huge margin in the trial selection conducted by the Taekwondo Federation of India at the Sports Authority of Gujarat’s sports complex in Nadiad from 16 to 18 June, Arunachal Taekwondo Association general secretary Likha Robin informed.

Further, Rikpy Nyodu, who secured the third position after losing to Mrunali Harnekar by a narrow margin of .3 point, was kept on standby.

Seven athletes from Arunachal had participated in the trial selection.

Both Bangsia and Nyodu will attend a 50-day national preparation camp from July to August at the SAI, Lucknow (UP). Thereafter, they along with 30 other athletes will further undergo 30 days’ foreign training, to be sponsored by the youth affairs & sports ministry and the SAI.

The state team was led ATA vice president L Sokun Singh, ATA general secretary Robin, technical director Tarak Dotang, and coach Suraj Ali.