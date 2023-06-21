Events held to mark Int’l Yoga Day

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: The youth affairs and the sports directorates, in collaboration with the NYKS and the NSS, organised yoga and drawing competitions at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy here to mark the 9th International Day of Yoga on Tuesday.

“The event, themed ‘Humanity’, witnessed enthusiastic participation from talented individuals, showcasing their skills and creativity,” the sports directorate informed in a release.

The winners of the competition will be awarded cash prizes by Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung at the SLSA on 21 June, the release added.