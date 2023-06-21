Fund for GUPS’ renovation donated

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 20 Jun: State BJP convener (tourism) Takir Kurdu donated Rs 1,50,000 out of pocket to the authority of the government upper primary school (GUPS) here, which had been damaged in an arson attack on 24 May.

Kurdu, along with his team visited the school on Tuesday and took stock of the properties lost in the fire.

GUPS Headmaster Marok Bayor informed that “several properties of the school, including infrastructure and other materials, were damaged due to the fire.”

A complaint was lodged at the police station here regarding the arson, and the police eventually arrested the alleged accused, who has since been remanded in judicial custody for further investigation.

Kurdu demanded exemplary punishment for the alleged accused.