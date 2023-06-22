AUS hosts three days workshop on climate change

NAMSAI, 21 Jun: A three-day workshop on “Climate change adaptation planning and implementation” for the district and Gram Panchayats in the Lohit river basin was inaugurated at Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here in Namsai district on Wednesday.

The workshop is being organized by the AUS in the backdrop of “Pakke Tiger Reserve Declaration 2047 on Climate Resilient and Responsive Arunachal Pradesh” and sponsored by the environment, forests and climate change department, Panchayati Raj department, and disaster management authority of the state government.

In his inaugural address, Lower Dibang Valley ZPC Toni Borang gave emphasis on the need for the awareness among the common public about climate change which poses great threat to the globe.

Giving detailed account of the Pakke Tiger Reserve-2047 Declaration on Climate Change Resilient and Responsive Arunachal Pradesh, which was adopted on November 13, 2022, chief conservator of forest & climate change S Rajesh said, “it outlines five key areas of action known as Panch Dharas, accompanied by 75 actionable strategies with an aim to achieve climate resilient Arunachal Pradesh by 2047.”

He exhorted the local self-governments to play a pivotal role to address climate change. “Their commitment, collaboration and innovative approaches will be transformational to effectively address climate change at the local level,” he said.

AUS vice chancellor prof. D S Hernwal said the climate change is a major global issue. He said, “We should pledge today to provide a better environment for our coming generations.”

Obung Neki from Panchayati Raj department and resource person Dr. Bhupen Mili also spoke.

The special message from deputy chief minister Chowna Mein was read out and a hand book titled “A guidebook on Local Climate Change Adaptation Planning and Implementation: A Primer for the Panchayati Raj Institutions,” was also released during the inauguration ceremony.

Among others, environment director D. Dohu Robin, govt officials from concerned departments, faculty members from AUS, and Zila panchayat members from the districts falling under Lohit river basin were present on the occasion.