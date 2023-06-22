CCDFC organizes Bwsi & Ayu competition

PAPU NALLAH, 21 Jun: Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (CCDFC) 2023 organized the ‘Bwsi’ and ‘Ayu’ competitions online, recently.

These traditional folk song competitions showcased the talents of Apatani women and men in singing the ‘Bwsi’ and ‘Ayu’ songs, respectively.

Habung Tade Dindi won the ‘Bwsi’ competition while, Nani Rinya and Ngilyang Tama Yapii came in the second and third positions respectively.

While in the Ayu competition, Michi N Sala, Nani Bida and Tailyang Tade won the first, second and third positions respectively, the organizing committee informed in a release.

Youngest participant, 8-year-old Nending Evelyn, captivated everyone’s attention with her live performance leaving the audience in awe.

The competitions were judged by a panel of three Popi-Sarmiñ experts in Tanw Miji-Miguñ-Millo Tago, Takhe Kani and Dani Tassar.

The event attracted an impressive 13 entries for Bwsi and nine entries for Ayu.

The competition was conducted under the leadership of Daminda Committee secretary Gyati Pudu. The Daminda Committee is a subcommittee of the CCDFC.