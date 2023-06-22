5 shops challaned for violating COTPA

SEPPA, 21 Jun: The officials of the East Kameng District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) along with the police conducted raids in 30 shops operating within the radius of 100 yards from educational institutes here.

Five shops were challaned for violating section 6(b) of the COTPA and collected fine of Rs 1000 from the violators.

Banned tobacco products, which were seized from them, were destroyed later. Notices were served to all the shop owners.

The team of officials led by DPO (NTCP) Dr. K Gyadi also created awareness among the shopkeepers about the Act.

It was the fourth routine COTPA enforcement raid carried out by the DTCC.