RGU signs MoU with Chennai-based Guru Nanak Educational Society for academic collaboration

RONO HILLS, 21 Jun: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and Guru Nanak Educational Society (GNES), Chennai for establishment and promotion of inter-institutional teaching, research, faculty and student development and cultural exchange programmes.

The MoU was signed by RGU VC prof. Saket Kushwaha and GNES general secretary Manjit Singh Nayar in the presence of RGU registrar Dr. NT Rikam and head of consultancy & outreach initiative of the GNES-run Guru Nanak College Dr. Swati Paliwal and others.

After signing the MoU, prof. Kushwaha termed it a welcome step and expressed his optimism that the MoU will be action-oriented and result yielding as the Chennai based Guru Nanak College (GNC) run under the aegis of GNES, Chennai is

an A++ NAAC accredited institution and has great potentiality in the field of collaborations in research activities, data collection and can jointly develop research projects and publications.

The MoU aims at providing avenues for promotion of inter-institutional teaching and research between the two organizations.

Dr. Rikam said that the objectives based on the MoU will yield its desired results and will be mutually beneficial for both the universities from regions apart.

The general secretary of the GNES Dr. Swati Paliwal said that the works will be carried out within the framework of Intellectual Property Rights on benefit sharing basis under the provisions as agreed upon in the MoU.

SK Nayak, a senior professor in economics at RGU, emphasized on the importance of taking responsibilities in the financial arrangements, wherever involved after mutual consent and be agreed to for each activity individually on resource deployment, arrangements and mobilization to carry out the activities under the area of collaboration.

RGU joint registrar Dr. David Pertin, while presenting the gist of the MoU, spoke on the importance of the joint venture in the present context and termed it as a very promising one. He further said that a time framed and evaluation based joint performance execution with a planned implementation will add momentum to the impact of the MoU.