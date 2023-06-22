Intl Day of Yoga celebrated across Arunachal

Yoga brings peace of mind, inculcates self-discipline: Governor

ITANAGAR, 21 Jun: Governor KT Parnaik on Wednesday appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to practice yoga regularly for a healthier lifestyle.

Participating in the International Day of Yoga (IDY) at Raj Bhavan here, he said yoga helps in improving physical strength and confidence and has a positive and calming effect on the practitioners.

“Yoga has remedies for every illness. It brings peace of mind, inculcates self-discipline and ensures physical and mental wellness,” the Governor said.

Parnaik said that yoga is one of the greatest gifts of ancient India to the world.

“In today’s world of stress and mental tension, yoga provides the best way in maintaining a sound lifestyle. It is an amalgam of body, mind and soul,” the Governor said, while advising the people to read books on yoga and practice it in their homes.

The event was organized by the Governor’s secretariat in collaboration with the sports and youth affairs department.

A yoga session was also organized at Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Complex.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Yoga session, assembly speaker PD Sona emphasized the profound benefits of yoga for attaining good health and peace of mind.

He underscored the importance of incorporating regular yoga practice into daily routines for overall well-being. “International Day of Yoga serves as a timely reminder to all individuals to prioritize the daily practice of yoga for a better and more fulfilling life,” Sona opined.

MLAs Nyato Dukam and Tarin Dakpe also shared their insights during the

event and advocated for the integration of yoga into daily routines.

MLA Gokar Basar also participated in the yoga session.

At Namsai, a mass yoga session led by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein was organized at Golden Pagoda as part of the IDY celebration.

Mein encouraged everyone to take part in the global celebration of health, wellness and mindfulness.

At Changlang, a yoga session was organized at Changlang Pongtu/Moh-Mol ground, which was participated by MP Tapir Gao, Dy Speaker Tesam Pongte, MLA Phosum Kimhun, DC Sunny K Singh and Col Nikhil Pawar of 31 Assam Rifles. It was organized by the health department in collaboration with Assam Rifles.

At Yingkiong, minister for health, family welfare Alo Libang attended the IDY celebrations organized by the Upper Siang district AYUSH Society. Addressing the participants, the minister urged all to take benefits of the yoga sessions and practice essence of yoga in life for spiritual, physical and mental well-being.

Joining the IDY celebration at Ziro (Lower Subansiri), union minister Kiren Rijiju said, “Yoga is a mind and body practice that can build strength and flexibility. It may also help manage pain and reduce stress.”

He said that yoga helps in improving physical strength and confidence and has a positive and calming effect on the practitioners.

“Yoga has remedies for every illness. Yoga brings peace of mind, inculcates self-discipline and ensures physical and mental wellness,” Rijiju said.

Minister for agriculture Tage Taki and MLA Zingnu Namchoom also participated in the IDY celebration, which was organized by the Ziro mandal unit of BJP.

The IDY was also celebrated at state BJP headquarters in Itanagar.

State BJP president Biyuram Wahge, RWD minister Hongchun Nangdam, tourism minister Nakap Nalo and hosts of MLAs, BJP party leaders and workers also participated in the celebration here.

The party has also celebrated the day in every mandal across the state.

Joining the IDY celebration at Miao, minister for food and civil supplies Kamlung Mossang said that practicing yoga regularly can bring enormous change in one’s life physically and spiritually. Mossang appealed to the people to practice yoga regularly.

At Jairampur, MLA Laisam Simai joined the Miao ADC, the Jairampur CO, public leaders, government employees and officials of 19 Assam Rifles, students in celebrating the IDY.

At Daporijo, MLA Taniya Soki and DC Mika Nyori attended the IDY celebration at Sinyik hall.

Trained teacher from Art of Living organization Kirjum Lollen from Jully, Itanagar conducted a technical session on Yoga at Sinyik hall.

The IDY was also celebrated at GHSS, Daporijo, Govt Sec School Rijo, VKV, Kuporijo and all other schools and college in the district.

It was also celebrated in Basar (Leparada) in collaboration with Art of Living foundation and 49th Bn ITBP.

The IDY was also celebrated in all the districts, circle headquarters by their respective administrations, Indian Army, APP, ITBP, AAPBn, various educational institutes, NGOs, organizations, anganwadi centres etc, emphasizing the importance of practicing yoga for healthy body and mind.

Reports of IDY celebration have been received from Pasighat, Ruksin, Mebo (East Siang), Daporijo (Upper Subansiri), Tezu, Parshuram Kund Wakro (Lohit), Aalo (West Siang), Khonsa,Deomali, Dadam, Borduria (Tirap), Raga (Kamle and Longding (Longding).

The day was also celebrated by Rajiv Gandhi University, Pasighat campus of the Rashtriya Raksha University, Dera Natung Government College, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), NGO Siang Trust, VKVs at Kharsang, Jairampur, NHPC Lower HE project Gerukamukh, NEEPCO (Kimi), Sunpura, the department of health & family welfare, Itanagar and the Itanagar based regional office of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) and its 4 field units — Tawang, Bomdila, Tezu and Aalo. (Raj Bhavan/DIPROs)