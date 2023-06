AALO, 22 Jun: Eight all-girl teams are participating in the Taami Komji Football League-2023, being organised here by the Bogdo battalion of the Indian Army’s 5 Infantry Brigade, in collaboration with the West Siang district sports department.

The league was kicked off on 20 June, and the final match will be played at the Army’s Bogdo battalion ground here on 23 June. (DIPRO)