Traders’ conference organised

ZIRO, 22 Jun: The BJP’s Ziro mandal in Lower Subansiri district conducted a traders’ conference on Wednesday to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and seven years of the Pema Khandu government in the state.

During the programme, union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju, who along with state Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, MLA Zingnu Namchoom, and others attended the conference, interacted with the traders and assured them that he would take up the issues raised by them with the state government and the local MLA, the state BJP informed in a release.

Stressing on promotion of local products, Rijiju said that “we should make sure that our final products are as per market demand, price competitive, and following set protocols for the ministries or departments concerned for import at the international level.

“This will not only boost our self-sustainability but also benefit our local producers, who at the moment are suffering due to want of markets to sell their products,” he added.

Local MLA and Agriculture Minister Tage Taki said that “tourism, horticulture, fishery and livestock are the potential key industries that could propel the economic growth of Ziro valley, leading to all-round development and prosperity of the denizens.”

He highlighted the basic amenities established for the traders of Ziro, and stressed on “building a self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh “by strengthening agriculture and allied sectors, enhancing the quality of output, and improving livelihoods of the dependent population,” the release said.

Namchoom and state BJP vice president Junty Singpho also spoke.

The mandal also conducted a ‘vikas teerth’ programme at Siikhe Lake under the Maha Jan Samprak Abhiyan to mark the central and the state governments’ completion of nine years and seven years, respectively.

Rijiju, Taki, Namchoom, Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime, and other BJP leaders planted saplings to mark the event, the release stated.