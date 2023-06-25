MLA inaugurates inter-district Kapu-Ozakho road

KHONSA, 24 Jun: The road from Kapu in Tirap district to Ozakho in Longding district was inaugurated by Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong at Kapu on Saturday, in the presence Tirap DC Hento Karga, ZPC Chathong Lowang, and others.

The 13.50-km-long road, connecting the two districts, has been constructed with fund sanctioned under the non-lapsable central pool of resources under the DoNER, RWD EE Nending Bath informed.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the MLA and paramount chief of Borduria expressed hope that the road connectivity between the two places would further strengthen the age-old relationship between the Noctes and the Wanchos.

He acknowledged the initiative of Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu to convince the people of Ozakho for the construction of the road.

Responding to a public memorandum, Lowangdong announced that he would provide money from his LAD fund for the construction of two waiting sheds.

The DC on his part sought “the people’s full cooperation for smooth implementation of any developmental projects and schemes.”

He said that peace is prerequisite for the development of any society, and sought cooperation of the people of the district “for smooth conduct of the assembly elections scheduled to be conducted in 2024.”

Congratulating the people of both the districts, the ZPC lauded all the four legislators of the district “for their continued efforts for all-round development of the district.”

Paramount chief of Chanu (Longding district) Haatwang Wangham informed that, during the erstwhile NEFA period, the roads from Joypur to Khonsa, Khonsa to Changlang, and Khonsa to Pongchau via Niaunu “were constructed under the chieftainship of the Noctes and the Wanchos on self-help basis, without any assistance from the government or any agency.”

Wangham expressed hope that, with the construction of the connecting road and the bridge over the Tissa river, the relationship between the two communities would improve further.

The inauguration programme was attended also by Borduria CO Lim Modi, Nocte Women Association chairperson Chasuam Wangchadong, chiefs, GBs, PRI members and public leaders from various villages under the Borduria-Bogapani assembly constituency. (DIPRO)