Manipur: Mob torches min’s godown, tries to burn down residence

IMPHAL, 24 Jun: A group of people has set on fire a private godown of Manipur minister L Susindro in Chingarel in Imphal East district, reducing it to ashes, police said on Saturday.

An attempt was also made to torch another property of the consumer & food affairs minister and his residence in Khurai in the same district on Friday night but timely intervention prevented it.

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells till midnight to prevent the mob from gheraoing his Khurai residence, police said.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

Earlier, the official quarters of the state’s woman minister Nemcha Kipgen in Lamphel area in Imphal West district was set on fire by unidentified people on the night of 14 June. A house belonging to union Minister RK Ranjan Singh was attacked and attempts were made to burn it down the next day.

More than 100 people have lost their lives and a large number of houses were torched rendering many people homeless in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far. (PTI)