Training prog on mima grass craft

ZIRO, 26 Jun: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki inaugurated a 15-day training programme on ‘mima grass craft’ at the weaving centre of the Lempia Women Welfare Society here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

“Since mima grass is found in abundance in Ziro,” the minister said, “using it to make handicraft items would help the women beneficiaries to prepare eco-friendly products and enhance their income.”

He thanked the NEDFi for organising the programme under its CSR initiative.

Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime expressed appreciation for “the initiative to use local raw material for making craft products like yoga mats, file covers, table mats, bags, baskets, etc,” and assured to provide market linkage for the products.

Guwahati NEDFi Deputy General Manager Ashim Kumar Das informed that “the NEDFi, under its CSR policy, is already promoting water hyacinth craft in Assam, cardamom fibre in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, and banana fibre in Nagaland and Assam,” and added that “such experiences have helped them to develop appropriate technology for mima grass craft too.”

He informed that, “for the training programme, the NEDFi has provided two looms made with technology from Thailand; two sewing machines; and other tools, equipment and accessories.”

Das further said that, after the conclusion of the 15-day programme, “another 10-day programme on dry flower-making will be conducted, covering 50 beneficiaries.”

He also apprised the participants of the buyback arrangements for the products through the NESHILP, a society promoted by the NEDFi for providing market linkage to the crafts of the Northeast region.