Summer Badminton C’ship concludes

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 26 Jun: The 9th Summer Badminton Championship came to conclusion at the Ita Pulu Indoor Stadium here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Sunday.

The tournament was held under the theme, ‘Drugs choro, khel se joro. Say no to drugs’.

Ninety-five players from the home district and various other districts like Lohit, Dibang Valley, East Siang, Namsai, West Siang, ICR, and Assam also participated in the championship, which was organised by the Ita Pulu Badminton Club, in collaboration with the All Idu Mishmi Students’ Union (AIMSU), under the aegis of the Lower Dibang Valley Badminton Association and the District Olympic Association (DOA).

Nima Lama (Lohit) won the title in the U-19 boys’ singles category after defeating Happy Mepo (LDV) 21-19, 21-18, while in the men’s singles category, Dixit Gogoi (Assam) was victorious over Yai Gamdak (West Siang) 21-17, 22-20.

In the mixed doubles category, partners Maidyamsai Tailu and Dixit Gogoi were defeated by partners Osinam Eko and Willatong Manpong 21-16, 21-19. In the 40+ men’s doubles category, partners Open Melo and Apomo Linggi won over partners Manna Hazarika and Suraj Chetry 21-16, 21-12.

In the women’s doubles category, partners Wulla Linggi and Osinam Eko defeated partners Maidyamsai Tailu and Happy Lee 21-18, 21-19, while in the men’s doubles category, partners Dixit Gogoi and Chironmoi Borah defeated partners Open Melo and Saji Baby 21-16, 24-22.

The organisers said: “The conduct of the championship would not have been possible without the contribution of our sponsors: the Roing and Dambuk MLAs, Roing ZPM Komji Linggi, Koronu ZPM Monti Linggi, Hunli-Desali ZPM Mama Miso, DOA president Hapi Mene, SP JK Lego, and engineers Ere Linggi and Drone Linggi.