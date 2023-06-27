Dree Anchor Hunt’ concludes

ITANAGAR, 26 Jun: Hano Chanzang, Tapi Aku, Dani Reiyang, Nami Sumpi and Tailyang Kanya have been selected to be trained as anchors, following the ‘Dree anchor hunt’ event organised by the cultural affairs department of this year’s Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (CCDFC). The event concluded on Monday.

Led by CCDFC cultural affairs department secretary Tailang Nado, the event had Hage Tapu, Dogin Randa and Nending Ommo as judges.

The selected individuals chosen as anchors will be mentored by assistant professor and Nending Ommo.

CCDFC cultural affairs department assistant secretary Takhe Meenu informed that Nending Ommo is a professional anchor who will mentor the selected participants “by imparting essential skills such as basic pronunciation, soft skills, stage presence, etc.”