AP QueerStation celebrates Pride Month

ITANAGAR, 27 Jun: AP QueerStation recently hosted a series of events to celebrate the Pride Month.

The festivity, held at a city hotel here, showcased a diverse range of activities, including poetry sessions, storytelling, and dancing.

“The event, themed ‘Rage and resilience’, received substantial support from Durex’s ‘The Birds and Bees Talk’, a purpose-driven initiative backed by Reckitt and executed by Plan India,” AP QueerStation informed in a release on Tuesday, adding that “the gathering saw an incredible turnout of over 200 queer individuals and dedicated allies.”

Notable guests in attendance included ICR DC Talo Potom, women’s rights activist Jarjum Ete, Oju Welfare Association (OWA) chairperson Ratan Anya, Naharlagun PS SI Sushant Saurabh Jha, artist and actor Millo Sunka, former Mr Arunachal Tumken Sora, and Miss Arunachal Pradesh Radhe Mamung, it said.

Sawang Wangchha, a queer activist and founder of AP QueerStation, highlighted the organisation’s “remarkable progress over the past year-and-a-half,” and spoke about how he and

his community “had a tough time dealing with government offices, where we had to face homophobia and all sorts of obstacles just to submit a letter.”

The letter, he said, “was about asking the departments to think again about a notice related to the ongoing marriage rights case in the Supreme Court, which required input from all 26 districts of Arunachal Pradesh.”

“It is totally unfair and didn’t make sense to leave out queer folks and groups as stakeholders,” said Wangchha.

Jarjum Ete advocated “a review of tribal customs to ensure inclusivity for women and other gender and sexual minorities in the state,” and emphasised “the urgent need for support, particularly focusing on queer youths, highlighting the transformative power of education in promoting empathy and understanding,” the release stated.

Ete also drew attention to the historical presence of queer individuals within Arunachal’s tribal societies, it added.

“Ratan Anya reaffirmed the OWA’s steadfast support for the queer community of Arunachal and assured distressed LGBTQIA+ individuals of the OWA’s commitment to provide immediate assistance and support in times of need,” the organisation said.

Millo Sunka spoke on being a better ally, and described her presence at the event as “an opportunity to listen and learn from the marginalised community’s lived experiences.”

“Tumken Sora and one of the winners of Miss Arunachal-2022, Radhe Mamung, voiced unequivocal support for the LGBTQIA+ community, emphasising the importance of embracing love and humanity,” while “SI Sushant Saurabh Jha expressed solidarity with the community by reciting heartfelt poems about life and resilience, showcasing his support through creative expression,” the release said.

“Queer activist and founder of Xomonoy, Shivlal Gautam, travelled from Guwahati (Assam) to highlight the significance of queer activism in the state.

“Despite facing numerous homophobic threats, Gautam’s commitment to advancing LGBTQIA+ rights remains unwavering,” the release stated, and informed that “he shared his personal experiences of adversity and the resilience of his fellow activists, highlighting the importance of creating a more inclusive and accepting society.”

DC Talo Potom received heartfelt gratitude from the queer community “for ensuring their safety and providing assistance during their previous meeting in his office,” it said.

“AP QueerStation’s Pride Month celebration exemplified the spirit of unity, resilience, and progress within the LGBTQIA+ community of the state. It provided an empowering platform for queer individuals and their allies to come together, celebrate diversity, and advocate equal rights and acceptance,” it said.