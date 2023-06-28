NAN 2.0 outreach prog

ITANAGAR, 27 Jun: Around 80 persons from 17 EPF registered establishments under the state government, public sector units, educational institutions, etc, benefitted from a Nidhi Aapke Nikat (NAN) 2.0 outreach programme organised at the science centre here by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) Naharlagun and Itanagar offices on Tuesday.

The programme was aimed at creating awareness about Section 7 of the Employees Provident Funds Miscellaneous Provision Act, 1952 among stakeholders such as employers, employees, and other representatives.

The EPFO launched the outreach programme in all the districts of the country through the revamped NAN 2.0 programme on 27 January.

Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology Joint Director Sangrapa Khochey, who made a presentation on the NAN 2.0, advised the stakeholders to “avail full benefit of the programme,” while PF Regional Commissioner T John Jugli informed that the NAN 2.0 “is a safe social security scheme which has the government’s backing.”

Similar programmes were organised also in Ziro (Lower Subansiri), Pasighat (East Siang) and Aalo (West Siang) on Tuesday.