Dist-level Yuva Utsav organised

HUTO, 27 Jun: The Papum Pare district Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), in collaboration with SHG Secha Gecha, organised a district-level Yuva Utsav (youth festival) at the Arun Valley Public School here on Tuesday.

The festival featured a variety of competitions that highlighted the diverse talents of the participating youths.

“The participants demonstrated their creativity, artistic skills, public speaking abilities, and cultural heritage, making the event a true celebration of talent and cultural diversity,” the NYK informed in a release.

The winners of the competitions will represent the district in the state-level Yuva Utsav.

In addition to the competitions, the event featured stall exhibitions, where government departments showcased their achievements.

Among others, Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara, GPC Ama Teri, Huto GPM Yowa Vijay, APSACS assistant director Koj Tara, and social worker Techi Tokia attended the programme, the NYK said.