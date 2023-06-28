Make E/Siang top performing dist: DC

PASIGHAT, 27 Jun: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu asked the government departments to make East Siang “the top performing district in all development sectors.”

Reviewing the performance of all government departments and executing agencies during a district-level monitoring committee (DLMC) meeting here on Tuesday, the DC also stressed that “PRI members are partners of development, and it is imperative for the departments to work in close consultation with the PRIs to achieve the development targets for beneficiary schemes, agriculture and allied sector, livelihood, social sectors like education and health, and infrastructures schemes taken up in the rural areas in particular, and other projects in general.”

ZPC Olen Rome also stressed on “coordination with PRI members for monitoring of development works for result-oriented development at the grassroots level.”

ZPMs Allen Tanning, Besing Tatin, Osu Borang and Aruni Jamoh said that the PRI members, with their understanding of the ground realities, “can contribute in the development process for optimum results.”

The DC reviewed the progress of centrally-sponsored schemes, state plan schemes, NEC schemes, smart city projects, the National Health Mission, and the PMC schemes being implemented in the district.

He asked the HoDs to ensure quality and on-time completion of the schemes, and sought weekly updates from the departments.

The DDSE urged the panchayat leaders and other stakeholders to “create awareness to achieve 100 percent compulsory opening of bank accounts for school students to avail benefits of stipend, the Vidya Scheme for girl children, uniforms, midday meal, and sanitary napkins, through direct benefit transfer.”

Among others, ZPMs Y Talom Jerang, Tamut Tasung, A Gammeng and Yason Siram, Ruksin ADC T Jonnom, and DPO Tatak Mibang attended the meeting. (DIPRO)