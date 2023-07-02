Dist-level consultation for APSBSAP

HAWAI, 1 Jul: A district-level consultation meeting for preparing the Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (APSBSAP) was organised here in Anjaw district on 30 June, as part of a series of such consultations which had begun in Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro on 10 March.

The programme was organised by the WWF-India, led by Vishaish Uppal, Dr Anupam Sarmah, and Ranju Dodum.

During the meeting, Anjaw DC Talo Jerang spoke about

the importance of biodiversity conservation, and asked the participants to “actively engage in the discussion, so that a holistic strategy and action plan can be formulated.”

Diverse stakeholders like the ZPC, the sub-divisional officer, the circle officer, range forest officers, GPM, GBs, officers of the line department, and members of SHGs and NGOs provided inputs during the meeting, which highlighted the need for conserving nature by protecting river stretches and catchment areas, providing nature-based livelihood generation options, and providing waste management solutions.

It also touched upon the need to improve telecom connectivity network in the district and to build a robust rural road network.