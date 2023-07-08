Van Mahotsav celebrated

KHONSA, 7 Jul: A series of plantation drives were jointly conducted by the Khonsa forest division, the district administration and the Assam Rifles in various places in Tirap district recently, as part of the Van Mahotsav celebration.

On 4 July, the Tirap DC, the circle officer and forest staffers planted pine saplings in Barap during a Seva Aapke Dwar programme. On 5 July, students of the Lazu-based government secondary school, the Alpha Company of the 6th AR (Lazu), and staffers of the Lazu EAC office and the forest department took part in a plantation drive in Lazu.

Similar drives were also held in Khela and Khonsa villages. (DIPRO)