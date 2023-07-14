Admin advocates coordination among depts

NAMSAI, 13 Jul: Namsai ADC S Mining advocated “coordination among all the convergent departments to ensure successful implementing of government schemes and policies.”

Chairing a District Water and Sanitation Mission (DWSM) meeting here on Thursday, the ADC also urged the member secretaries to “conduct regular interdepartmental meetings to formulate strategies for monitoring and better planning for each panchayat.”

ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, who also attended the meeting, said that “initiatives that bring about convergence of departments for work execution at the village level is the need of the hour,” and advised all to “work in cohesion for ironing out the issues related to development in each panchayat.”

PHED EE Radhe Raja presented an overview of the objectives, targets set and achievements under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) in the district, and informed that “special focus is being given to the SBM.”

The EE explained the concepts of “ODF+, components of ODF sustainability, and black and grey water,” and said that “achieving ODF+ status and fulfilling the target of setting one soak pit per household for grey water management cannot be achieved solely by the department and requires convergence from the rural development & panchayati raj department also.”

He suggested strategies to be adopted for achieving the objectives of the JJM and the SBM, and dwelt on the roles and functions of the DWSM and the ongoing activities under the JJM in the district.

DPDO W Mossang urged the line departments to be “active parties while conducting gram sabhas,” and said that “the component of sanitation shall be taken up under the MGNREGA and a proposal for additional labour budget shall be presented.”

He requested that the plans of the PHED be shared well in advance, “so that the member secretaries can incorporate feasible plans in the GPDP.”

The meeting was attended by all the member secretaries, the BDO, and officers of the PHE and PR departments. (DIPRO)