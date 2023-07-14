Ensure schemes help beneficiaries: DC

BOLENG, 13 Jul: Siang DC Atul Tayeng requested the district’s HoDs to “avoid discrepancies while implementing schemes and ensure that the schemes meant for the rural grassroots level reach the beneficiaries.”

Chairing a District Level Monitoring Committee meeting with all the HoDs, besides Panging-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing and Rumgong MLA Talem Taboh, here on Thursday, the DC also called for “proper monitoring of all schemes for overall development of the district,” and directed the CDPOs of the district to “visit and check the anganwadi centres from time to time.”

The MLAs advised the officers and other stakeholders to not compromise with the quality of works, and to give their best for the district’s progress.

The HoDs presented briefs on the status of the ongoing centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) and state government schemes in the district.

EAC Tatling Pertin presented an update on the 13 CSS saturation trackers being implemented in the district. (DIPRO)