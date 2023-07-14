E/Siang DA issues travel advisory

PASIGHAT, 13 Jul: In view of the continuing heavy rainfall and the India Meteorological Department’s forecast, the East Siang district administration has issued a safety and travel advisory, urging the people to avoid venturing into rivers and streams for fishing, swimming, or any other activity.

People living in the low-lying areas on the right and left banks of the Siang river – Jarku, Paglek, SS Mission, Jarkong, Banskota, Berung, Sigar, Borguli, Seram, Kongkul, Namsing, and Mer – have been urged to remain alert and avoid venturing into the river.

The advisory also asked drivers to avoid using the Pasighat-Pangin stretch of NH 13, near Sirki area, particularly during nighttime, “as the said stretch is still under process of restoration.”

DC Tayi Taggu has directed the PWD highway executive engineer and the NHIDCL general manager to “keep human resource and machineries ready to clear any blockage due to incessant rainfall.”

Meanwhile, after receiving information about a road block having occurred in Sirki area on the night of 11 July, Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong pressed an earthmover into service, and the blockage was cleared on Thursday morning.

An SDRF team helped in ensuring safe passage of a patient, being taken to the general hospital in Pasighat, across the Serki block point in the wee hours of Thursday. Police and SDRF teams also provided refreshments and support to the stranded passengers.

The DC is closely monitoring the situation, while DDMO Tsangpa Tashi and a team are visiting all vulnerable rivers and streams and announcing the advisory through PA system. (DIPRO)