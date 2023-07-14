Training, livestock distribution prog

NAMSAI, 13 Jul: Eighty-six farmers, women SHGs’ members and youths from various villages participated in a training programme on ‘Scientific livestock development programme in Arunachal Pradesh’, organised by Kalyani (WB)-based National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), in collaboration with the Namsai KVK, here from 12-13 July.

During the programme, KVK Head (i/c) Dr Debasis Sasmal apprised the participants of the current status and prospects of livestock farming in the district as well as the state, and advocated integrated farming system.

NDRI principal scientist Dr Ajoy Mondal presented a brief on the importance of livestock farming, and informed that such programmes are conducted by the NDRI every year in different parts of the Northeast “with the objective to strengthen and improve the livelihood of the hill farming community.”

NDRI senior scientist Dr M Mondal explained “scientific breeding technique for pig compared to the traditional method followed by the farmers,” and stressed on “proper vaccination for prevention of various diseases.”

NDRI principal scientist Dr M Karunakaran spoke on scientific poultry brooding method and artificial insemination method, and provided the details regarding different vaccines, while NDRI principal scientist Dr A Chatterjee delivered a lecture on scientific duck rearing.

On the last day of the programme, KVK plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora, horticulture scientist Rebecca Eko, DAMU specialist Dr Bidyapati Ngangom and others distributed 40 piglets, 2,000 poultry, and 1,250 ducks, along with proper feeds, mineral kits, and other equipments to the participants.