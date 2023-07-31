APYC prez highlights racial discrimination

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) president Tarh Johny spoke out strongly against racial discrimination against the people of the Northeast in the mainland, and said that, “to give ‘behtar Bharat and behtar jodo’ a true meaning, the country should stop discriminating and abusing the people from the Northeast because of their looks, height, languages, etc.”

Tarh said this during a three-day national youth convention themed ‘Behtar Bharat ki Buniyaad’, organised by the Indian Youth Congress in Bangalore, Karnataka, from 26-28 July.

During the programme, which was attended by more than 5,000 Youth Congress workers from different states, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, addressing the gathering virtually, said that “the dark era of Narendra Modi’s BJP government is going to end soon and bright days of the country with love and democratic government under INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) is coming.”

Indian Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV and AICC joint secretary Krishna Allavaru thanked all the Youth Congress delegates for attending the programme, and asked them to “play the role of main force of the Congress party sincerely and dedicatedly against BJP government,” the APYC informed in release.

Among others, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah, Deputy CM DK Shivkumar, and prominent leaders like Sachin Pilot, Pawan Khera, Alka Lamba, Deepa Das, Deependra Hooda, and Kanhaiya Kumar also spoke, it said.