Ratan hands over food baskets to adopted TB patients

NAHARLAGUN, 10 Aug: Oju Welfare Association (OWA) chairperson Anya Ratan handed over food baskets to six tuberculosis (TB) patients adopted by her under the Centre’s Nikshay Mitra 2.0 initiative (Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan), in a programme organised by the Papum Pare District Health Society (NETP) in the TB unit of the TRIHMS here on Thursday.

She advised the patients to take their medicines regularly and complete the course. She also emphasised on eating nutritious food and avoiding drugs, tobacco, etc.

Meanwhile, the handing over of food baskets to 10 TB patients adopted by Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara for six months ended on Thursday.

Papum Pare DTO Dr PD Thongchi apprised the patients of the nikshay mitra (donor) initiative and the need of nutritious diet for TB patients.

He requested TB patients who have completed treatment to support the health workers in the process of eliminating TB by 2025, the target set by the prime minister.

Among others, TC MO Dr Hage Tayo and members of the OWA and the state branch of the Indian Red Cross Society were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)