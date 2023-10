The state BJP organised a training programme for the GPCs of Upper Subansiri and Kamle districts in Daporijo on Thursday. Among the speakers were Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui, Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki, sangathan mahamantri Ananta Narayan Mishra, and the GPCs of the two districts. The party had conducted a similar programme for the GPCs of West Siang, Leparada, Shi-Yomi, and Siang districts on Tuesday.