Retd tourism DD Serphow Nimasow passes away

ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: The officers and staff of the tourism department have deeply mourned the passing away of retired tourism deputy director (DD) Serphow Nimasow.

Nimasow, stated to be the first tourism officer of the state, died on 24 November.

“A pioneer and a role model of tourism in Arunachal Pradesh, Nimasow was the first tourism officer to be employed in Arunachal Tourism in 1978,” the department said in a release.

The officers and staff of the department prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.