CHONGKHAM, 3 Dec: The residents of Chongkham benefitted from services provided by government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised here in Namsai district on Sunday.

DCM Chowna Mein, who, along with Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Planning Secretary RK Sharma, Namsai DC CR Khampa, the Chongkham ADC, heads of offices, GBs, PRI members, and others, attended the camp, urged the public to “avail maximum services provided in the camp,” and requested the eligible beneficiaries to register themselves to avail of benefits of various central and state government schemes. (DIPRO)