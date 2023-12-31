GoAP has recommended resumption of border trade at Pangsau Pass: Guv

ITANAGAR, 30 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik on Saturday said that the state government has recommended resumption of border trade activities at Pangsau Pass in Changlang district.

Border trade at Pangsau Pass was suspended after the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020.

The governor, who visited the border post in Pangsau Pass on Saturday, advised the security forces to remain alert and vigilant to avert any untoward incident in the area of their responsibility. He asked them to “reach out to the locals and cultivate and strengthen the goodwill among the villagers.”

Parnaik later interacted with government officials, GBs and panchayat leaders at the Pangsau Pass border haat and urged them to “facilitate in registering all the eligible beneficiaries of welfare programmes, projects and schemes of the respective areas before Republic Day.”

“Concerted endeavour by every citizen, particularly the youths of the day, who are the future leaders, will make India one of the most developed, progressive and prosperous nations in the world,” he said.

The governor appealed to the people, especially women-led SHGs, to “work in a mission mode to eradicate the menace drug from the society.” He also urged them to assist in eradication of tuberculosis.

“In the age of MSME and startup, the youths of the state must be job creators and provide jobs to other youths. Therefore, the onus is on the GBs and elders of the society to ensure that the children go to school and complete their education,” he said.

The governor suggested to the officers and security personnel to motivate the youths to join the Indian armed forces, saying that, “as sons of the soil, the local youths will be exceptionally effective and efficient, as they are well-acquainted with the terrain of the area.”

Local MLA Laisam Simai and Changlang DC Sunny K Singh briefed the governor on the status of developmental schemes, projects and programmes.

Earlier, 10 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer, Col Jetendra Mehta and the DC briefed the governor on the current situation in Pangsau Pass, while the GBs and the PRI members placed their problems before the governor.

IGP Chukhu Apa, Urban Development Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain, and SP Kirli Padu were present at the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)