Ratan Anya assumes charge as APSCPCR chairperson

PAPU NALLAH, 30 Dec: Ratan Anya assumed charge as the new chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) in a ceremony held at the commission’s office here on Friday.

“With her law background, long experience and association in the field of child rights in the state, and hands-on knowledge on the subject, she is one of the most able persons to take over the challenging position,” said APSCPCR Member Secretary Khoda Rakhi.

Rakhi added that “the commission, as well as the state, will definitely benefit from her (Anya’s) new assignment.”

The new commission was constituted and notified by the WCD department vide Govt Order No DWCD-32015/3/2023, dated 28 December, 2023.

Besides Chairperson Anya, the new commission comprises six other members: Niri Chongrowju, Yahung Tekseng, Ngurang Achung, Honluk Lukham, Taba Champa Riba and Miti Libang.