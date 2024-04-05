Apang assures settlement of L/Siang HQ issue

Correspondent

NARI, 4 Apr: Former chief minister and chief of the Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP), Gegong Apang, who is contesting from the Nari-Koyu assembly constituency, assured the people of Lower Siang district that the issue of establishing the district’s headquarters would be settled amicably.

Addressing a mass gathering at Nari village on Wednesday, Apang said that he created the Nari-Koyu assembly segment as a “goodwill gesture” towards the local villagers during his rule, when the people of the interstate boundary area got all basic needs from his government.

The former chief minister recalled that he continued the trend of development of the state with limited funds received from the Centre.

“I took the developmental activities ahead despite bearing the brunt of the fund crisis when the central government allocated only Rs 27 crore in annual budget to run overall developmental schemes in the frontier state,” he said.

Apang appealed to the electors of Nari-Koyu to “realise the facts” and elect him as their legislator for a last term. He also assured to “fulfill all half-done works of the former MLA in all development sectors.”

Criticising the BJP government at the Centre and in the state, Apang said that “the BJP has befooled the citizens by adopting various fascinating policies in the name of welfare schemes.”

He alleged that the BJP government in the state has not formulated any policy for solving the unemployment problem.

“ADP is the only party which can protect the interests of the indigenous tribal people of the state,” Apang claimed, and urged the electors to “vote for protection of your land and properties given by the ancestors.”

Addressing the election rally, ADP’s MP candidate for the Arunachal East parliamentary constituency, Bande Mili accused the BJP government of “betraying the people by making false promises of “good days” and job employment.

He lamented that “the people are bearing the brunt of soaring prices of food and essential items during the BJP’s ‘amrit’ period.”

Eminent citizens of Nari-Koyu, including former BJP mandal vice president Bubul Bomjen, Terna Bomjen, Lee Koyu, Leyi Banggo president Tayi Lomi, and others also spoke in support of Apang.

They expressed hope that Apang would fulfill the aspirations of the people of Nari-Koyu in terms of all-round development.