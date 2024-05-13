The state can do better to protect females and children

Editor,

I was saddened to read the reports of minor girls being abducted and forced into prostitution, and angry to see some government officials’ involvement in the racket. The psychological trauma suffered by the minor girls will be difficult to heal.

Crimes against females and children remain high in our country, according to the 2022-2023 annual report of the home affairs ministry. A total of 1,01,707 kidnappings and abductions were reported during 2021, including 17,605 males, 86,543 females, and one transgender. The abduction rate of females far exceeds that of males. In addition, females also suffer abuse and violation from their husbands or relatives, abduction, rape – such cases are common.

A total of 1,49,404 cases of crimes against children were registered in the country during 2021, including 67,245 cases of kidnapping and abduction, and 53,874 cases of sexual assault. With such grim facts and data before us, what should we do?

The capital police have arrested 15 persons in connection with a sexual exploitation racket involving minor girls aged 10, 12 and 15. Some people deceived minor girls in the name of voluntary health associations. This is extremely evil and they must be severely punished.

At the same time, it is worth thinking deeply about how to better protect females and children. First, the government should enact stricter laws to crack down on pimps and rapists, as well as behaviours that harm females. In particular, government officials who knowingly break the law should be severely punished. Once again, females and children protection organisations should be established, special hotlines should be opened, and publicity lectures should be held to raise self-rescue awareness.

At the same time, females and children must learn to identify and protect themselves, and not trust strangers easily. I hope our state can do a better job of protecting females and children.

Avyaan Sharma