AAK mourns Libang’s demise

PASIGHAT, 12 Jun: The Adi Agom Kébang (AAK) has deeply mourned the passing away of Ilo Libang, a renowned writer of the Adi community, who breathed his last on 11 June after a prolonged illness.

The AAK said that “the passing away of Libang is an irreparable loss for the society in particular and the state as whole.”

“His death has created a vacuum in the Adi society, which will be difficult to fill up,” AAK president Dr. Tayek Talom said in a condolence message.

Libang was born in Samak village in 1950, six days before the devastating earthquake of 8.6 magnitudes.

He founded the Ringgong-Banggo Society (RBS) in 1972 and had been the secretary of the society till 1997. He was also the secretary of Parbuk village for three consecutive terms before being elected as ASM (2008- 2013). He was also the secretary of the District Congress Committee (I) for five years. Libang was the first secretary of the Adi Cultural & Literary Society (1984-1987).

He wrote many books in Adi language. Few of them are Sé:dí Me:lo (2001), Adi Do:ying (2011), Gu:té Béné (2012), Unying-A:ran (2013), Péné Péntong (2015), Kéyum Kéro (2018), Milík Mipe (2019), La:lalilo (2020), Pémí-píong Bédang (2023).

The members of the AAK visited the deceased’s family at Parbuk village in Lower Dibang Valley district to attend the last rites and pay homage to late Libang, the AAK’s district unit secretary Boyem Jerang informed in a release.