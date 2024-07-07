Prompt response by ‘108’ ambulance saves life

NAHARLAGUN, 6 Jul: In a commendable display of efficiency and promptness, an accident victim’s life was saved due to the swift response of the ‘108’ ambulance service near Karangliang, in between Tezu and Hayuliang.

The incident, which occurred on Friday, involved a four-wheeler that had veered off the road, resulting in serious injuries to the driver. Eyewitnesses reported that the accident

took place at around 11 am, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on a sharp curve, resulting in it colliding with the roadside barrier before overturning. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle, unconscious and critically injured.

Upon receiving the distress call, the 108 ambulance from Tezu immediately mobilised a team comprising emergency medical technicians (EMT) and a skilled pilot. Despite the challenging terrain and weather conditions, the ambulance reached the accident site on time, swiftly assessed the situation, and initiated lifesaving measures.

“Immediate medical intervention was crucial to stabilise his condition before transporting him to the nearest medical facility,” EMT Beautina Pertin said.

The efficient coordination between the EMTs and the pilot ensured that the victim received timely medical care en route to the hospital. The pilot navigated the ambulance through difficult terrain, optimising response time and ensuring that the patient reached the hospital without delay, highlighting the crucial role of ambulance services in remote areas.

Medical authorities of the Tezu hospital confirmed that the victim is currently undergoing treatment and is in stable condition, thanks to the prompt action taken by the 108 ambulance service.

Local residents and officials have praised the efforts of the EMTs and the pilot for their quick response and dedication to saving lives in critical situations.

The incident serves as a reminder of the vital role played by emergency response teams in ensuring timely medical assistance during road accidents, especially in challenging geographical locations.

The authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution while navigating the Tezu-Hayuliang road, emphasising the need for adherence to traffic regulations to prevent such incidents in the future.(DIPR)