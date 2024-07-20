Assn claims violation of govt order

ITANAGAR, 19 Jul: Claiming violation of the order issued by the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APFPEDA) by allegedly giving opportunities to contractors from outside the state for tender while procuring goods and services, instead of to local contractors, the All Arunachal Power Contractors Association recently submitted a five-point memorandum to the APFPEDA director.

Its demands include: giving first priority to the firms/contractors which are registered under the state’s power department while floating tender of any state/central sponsored scheme; strict implementation of government gazette notification of the finance department (FIN/E-II/30/2017/675, dated 19 August,2020); disallowing contractor/firms from outside the state in any tender process in state and central schemes; allowing local contractors to take and authorise dealership/third party agreement from the company/manufacturers/agency while participating in tender; and giving opportunity to local firms/contractors to encourage local products and goods.