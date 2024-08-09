Combat drug abuse through enhanced coordination: DC

YUPIA, 8 Aug: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen called for “enhanced coordination between all the stakeholders, including the law enforcement agencies, educational institutions, and NGOs, to effectively combat drug abuse.”

He said this while chairing a district-level Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) Committee meeting in his office here on Wednesday to assess the progress of the implementation of the NMBA, and to strategise further measures to intensify the campaign.

SP Taru Gusar highlighted the initiatives of the police department in the war against the drug menace, and emphasised on the role of the public in curbing the menace, especially through community-based policing efforts.

“The fight against drug abuse is a collective responsibility, and through the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, we are committed to creating a drug-free Papum Pare. This meeting marks a crucial step in our journey towards this goal,” the SP said.

ICDS Deputy Director Jaya Taba stressed on the importance of public awareness campaigns, and proposed strategies to “scale up public awareness activities to reach a broader audience, particularly targeting vulnerable groups such as the youths and the rural communities.”

She also presented an action plan to intensify the efforts under the NMBA, with focus on high-risk areas identified across the district.

Advocate Taring Nega informed that “133 NDPS cases are pending under the district court in Yupia and at least one case under the NDPS Act is heard every day in the court.

“This draws a clear picture about the penetration of the menace in the society and calls for a strong and collaborative effort from all the stakeholders, before the menace destroys our younger generation,” he added.

The members also discussed innovative approaches, including the use of social media, community outreach programmes, collaboration with local influencers, youths and religious leaders, and forming block-level committees to create awareness at the grassroots level.

The need to strengthen the law enforcement mechanisms to curb the supply of illicit drugs and sale of tobacco products to minors, and improving the rehabilitation services, with focus on reintegrating cured drug addicts into the society were also discussed. (DIPRO)