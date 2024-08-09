DC stresses on vigilance to combat drugs menace

ROING, 8 Aug: Lower Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner Soumya Saurabh emphasised on “spreading awareness and increasing vigilance in combating the drug addiction problem in the district.”

Attending a district-level narco coordination centre meeting at the district secretariat here on Thursday, the DC requested the health department to explore options for rehabilitation of drug addicts, considering the fact that the district has only two legally licensed rehabilitation centres.

The DC also requested the student representatives to ensure better coordination and help the district administration and the police in combating the drugs menace.

ASP Garima assured of full cooperation from the police department, and sought inputs from all in order to completely eradicate the drugs menace from the district.

Observations and suggestions were shared by Dambuk ADC TR Tapu and student representativesalso. (DIPRO)