DC cancels licenses of trader brothers

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 8 Aug: Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom has cancelled the trading licenses of one Rakesh Pandey and his brother Rajesh Pandey, both of whom have various business establishments in Naharlagun and Borum.

This was informed by All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) president Jamru Ruja during a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here on Thursday.

Ruja informed that the duo was running several hardware shops illegally and selling items which were not mentioned in their trading licenses.

Earlier, on 21 July, there was a scuffle between a customer and Rakesh Pandey, who was refusing to accept a cheque from the customer. It later surfaced on social media, and the ANYA intervened.

The ANYA informed that FIRs have also been lodged at the Nirjuli and the Papu Nallah police stations against the Pandey brothers.

The duo’s licences for three establishments – one in Naharlagun’s A Sector, one near the Borum archbridge, and one in Lekhi – have been cancelled.

The ANYA said that it found out that the traders were misusing the lease agreement and had started misusing the trading licenses of the local owners.

The association said that “there was misuse of the power of attorney” and urged the locals to examine the lease documents before handing them over to traders, in order to avoid being duped.