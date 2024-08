ITANAGAR, 8 Aug: Gemin Darin from Mirku village in East Siang district won the ‘Rubaru MrIndia Global-2024’ contest and the ‘Mr Fitness Rubaru Mr India-2024 contest’ on Thursday.

Darin will represent India at the international pageant in Thailand in September.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union and the Adi Students’ Union have congratulated him on his achievements.

Darin was the first runner-up in the Mr Arunachal contest held in 2023.