4 drug peddlers arrested; contraband seized

NAHARLAGUN, 8 Aug: The Naharlagun police arrested four drug peddlers and seized a total of 62.1 grams of heroin from their possession on Wednesday.

The arrestees have been identified as Taba Kuku (22), Gollo Kuku (22), and Nani Anu (24), all residents of Naharlagun, and one Nurul Amin (31), a resident of Lakhimpur, Assam, currently residing in Borum, Naharlagun.

Acting on a tip-off received on Wednesday, a police team comprising Inspector Krishnendu Dev, Naharlagun PS OC SI Vivek Linggi, Head ConstableT Mosi, Constables T Haging, Debojit Borah, Tader Anek, Sanu T Raj, and Namgey, Lady Head Constable Sange Dirchi, and Lady Constable Mema Bagang, under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo and SDPO Paul Jerang, intercepted a hired autorickshaw near the Borum bridge in Naharlagun, and apprehended the three women.

Upon questioning, they revealed that they had concealed heroin in the autorickshaw. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 11 plastic vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 14.4 grams.

Further investigation revealed that the women had procured the drug from Amin. The team then raided Amin’s residence in Borum, where they seized an additional 47.7 grams of heroin. Amin was promptly arrested.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Naharlagun police station in this regard.