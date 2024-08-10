APCC observers Quit India Movement Day

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), led by its president and former chief minister Nabam Tuki, observed the Quit India Movement Day at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday by paying floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

Tuki said that the movement, “through satyagraha, was a significant event in India’s struggle for independence from British rule,” and urged the Congress leaders and workers to “honour the supreme sacrifice of the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom.”