SILLUK, 10 Aug: The Silluk football team, in collaboration with Swachh Silluk Abhiyan, participated in social service activities in Silluk village in East Siang district on Saturday.

The participants cleared the roadside weeds and undergrowths, and installed several dustbins, made with locally available materials, at different places for public use.

Senior and veteran players, panchayat members and youths of the village also participated in the social service.