10 students from EMRSs to participate in I-Day celebration in Delhi

ITANAGAR, 14 Aug: Ten students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in Arunachal Pradesh will be participating as special guests in the Independence Day celebration in New Delhi.

The students, including five girls and equal number of boys from EMRSs in Bana (East Kameng), Lumla (Tawang), Nyapin (Kurung Kumey), Khela (Tirap) and Tirbin (Leparada) have been selected following an invitation from

the National Education Society for Tribal Students under the ministry of tribal affairs, govt. of India, the state’s social justice & empowerment & tribal affairs department informed in a release.

The students will also have an interactive session with the President of India on 16 August.

SJETA secretary Abu Tayeng commended the students, stating how privileged they were to have the opportunity to meet the President of India. He advised them to stay organized and presentable during the event. Tayeng encouraged them to participate in more such events and urged them to make their school and state proud.

SJETA director Yumlam Kaha advised the students to make the most of the opportunity and share their experiences with other students also so that it could encourage them in many possible ways.